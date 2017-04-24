Suspect arrested in shooting in Lowell's Centralville neighborhood
John Peralta, 23, who gave police addresses in Lawrence and Lowell, was arrested in Dracut, police said. A police press release did not clarify what day he was arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,197
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Fri
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC