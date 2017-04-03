State officials tour city parcels

15 hrs ago

Representatives from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs on Monday toured several properties in Lowell that the city has proposed as replacements for the fields near Cawley Stadium that could be the site of the new high school. Those fields are protected by conservation restrictions under Article 97 of the state constitution.

