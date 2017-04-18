St. Michael School's Smokey Bear poster winners
All students at Saint Michael School in Lowell entered the Smokey Bear and Woodsey Owl Poster Contest sponsored by the National Garden Clubs Inc. The school's winners are, from left, third-grader Mariel Rodriguez ; first-grader Lucas Porto ; fifth-grader Colin Underwood ; second-grader Charlotte Fitch ; and fourth-grader Emerson Webb . COURTESY PHOTO Welcome to your discussion forum: Sign in with a Disqus account or your social networking account for your comment to be posted immediately, provided it meets the guidelines.
