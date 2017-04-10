Slidell High School student picked fo...

Slidell High School student picked for medical leadership congress

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

With about a month of school remaining, at least one area student has plans once the final bell rings. Dustin Macri, a ninth grade student at Slidell High School, was named as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) 20 hr Chaz 370
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Fri Bob KA-58 18,183
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 7 Bloodstayne 345
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 3 Movies are not re... 33
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC