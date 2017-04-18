Six displaced in early morning Lowell fire
Firefighters arrived at the home on Varnum Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. to find much of the house engulfed in flames, according to Lowell Fire Chief Jeffrey Winward. The six people living inside the building safely got out before the rescuers arrived.
