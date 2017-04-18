Six displaced in early morning Lowell...

Six displaced in early morning Lowell fire

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Firefighters arrived at the home on Varnum Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. to find much of the house engulfed in flames, according to Lowell Fire Chief Jeffrey Winward. The six people living inside the building safely got out before the rescuers arrived.

Lowell, MA

