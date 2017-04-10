Shawsheen Tech edges Gr. Lowell

In a terrific pitchers' duel, the combination of Leo Frisella and CJ Zemetres helped Shawsheen Tech defeat Greater Lowell Tech, 1-0, in a CAC contest. Frisella went the first five innings, giving up just 3 hits while striking out 8 to get the win, while Zemetres tossed 2 scoreless innings to notch the save.

