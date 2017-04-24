Sad coincidence in Acton car crash that killed local woman

A 63-year-old Acton woman whose daughter was killed in a crash involving an alleged drunken driver on Central Street in Acton last year was herself killed in a crash on the same street Sunday night, according to police. Catherine Milhomme was pronounced dead at Emerson Hospital shortly after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the area of 70 Central St., in Acton, on Sunday about 7:41 p.m., according to Chief Richard Burrows.

