Rosanne Cash joins Lowell lineup

15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

We have a lot to cover this week and space is always at a premium, so let's start with this week's Lowell Summer Music Series announcement that Rosanne Cash will perform at Boarding House Park on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 in advance, $139 for premium seating, and go on sale on Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. Cash is, of course, the daughter of iconic country singer Johnny Cash, but she has built an extraordinary career on her own merit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

