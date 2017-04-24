Roberge, Dracut top Central Catholic
Tyler Roberge fired a 5-hitter with 4 strikeouts while allowing only 1 earned run as Dracut defeated Central Catholic, 7-4, in a Merrimack Valley Conference baseball game. Ben Maynard added 2 hits, including the Wildcats' first triple of the season, and scored twice, while Dave Woods had a hit and knocked in 3 runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|Highlands Guy
|18,190
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC