Roberge, Dracut top Central Catholic

Tyler Roberge fired a 5-hitter with 4 strikeouts while allowing only 1 earned run as Dracut defeated Central Catholic, 7-4, in a Merrimack Valley Conference baseball game. Ben Maynard added 2 hits, including the Wildcats' first triple of the season, and scored twice, while Dave Woods had a hit and knocked in 3 runs.

