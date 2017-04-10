Restaurant delivery service Dashed starts in Lowell on Monday

A restaurant delivery service will start in the city on Monday, promising to bring your order in 40 minutes or less. Dashed says it will offer delivery from more than 25 restaurants in Greater Lowell, including The Blue Taleh, Brew'd Awakening, 1981 Ramen, Olympia, Nobo, Thirsty First, Chili's, Popeyes and Lo Kai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.