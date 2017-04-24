Report recommends in-classroom breakfast in high-poverty districts

Half of the nearly 300,000 children in "high-poverty" school districts in Massachusetts receive breakfast at school, with the highest average participation rates in Lowell and New Bedford, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by the Eos Foundation and the advocacy organization Children's HealthWatch, recommends the state's highest poverty schools -- those with 60 percent or more of students qualifying for free or reduced price meals -- adopt free "after the bell" school breakfast programs, where the meal is made available for students to eat in their classroom after the school day begins.

