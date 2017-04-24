Report recommends in-classroom breakf...

Report recommends in-classroom breakfast in high-poverty districts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Half of the nearly 300,000 children in "high-poverty" school districts in Massachusetts receive breakfast at school, with the highest average participation rates in Lowell and New Bedford, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by the Eos Foundation and the advocacy organization Children's HealthWatch, recommends the state's highest poverty schools -- those with 60 percent or more of students qualifying for free or reduced price meals -- adopt free "after the bell" school breakfast programs, where the meal is made available for students to eat in their classroom after the school day begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 1 hr Sla 18,193
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC