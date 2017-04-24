Pump station razed, clearing way for ...

Pump station razed, clearing way for new life at Lowell park

A more than 130-year-old, long-vacant water pumping station was demolished at Eagle Park in Centralville last month, and in its place will come expanded community gardens run by Mill City Grows and additional play area for neighborhood kids. The pumping station was built in 1873 as part of a new water system, and contained steam engines that pumped water from near the Pawtucket Dam to the Christian Hill Reservoir, according to Assistant City Manager Diane Tradd, who is director of the Department of Planning and Development.

