'Proud Mary' starring Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson will be filmed in Lowell

A film starring Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will film in locations throughout the city from May 11 through May 16. Screen Gems Productions will be in town for "Proud Mary," which stars Henson, Neal McDonough and Xander Berkeley, according to an email from Henri Marchand, director of cultural affairs & special events for the city. Directed by Babak Najafi, the film is about a hit woman named Mary whose life is turned around when she meets a young boy, according to multiple reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.