Police: Tewksbury man is gas-soaked carjacker, still on the loose
Police say they have identified the carjacking suspect who was doused in gasoline while stealing a woman's SUV as she pumped gas on Andover Street Saturday night as a 32-year-old Tewksbury man. William Tighe is now wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.
