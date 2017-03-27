Police: Tewksbury man is gas-soaked c...

Police: Tewksbury man is gas-soaked carjacker, still on the loose

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Police say they have identified the carjacking suspect who was doused in gasoline while stealing a woman's SUV as she pumped gas on Andover Street Saturday night as a 32-year-old Tewksbury man. William Tighe is now wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 3 hr Highlands Guy 18,167
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) 15 hr Stick 32
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Sun Darrell Dammen 55
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Sat Justagirl 5
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 28 Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC