Police: Lowell teen struck officer with vehicle
A Lowell teen is facing a series of charges after being accused of striking a detective from the Lowell Police Department's Special Investigations Section with his vehicle on Sunday. The detective, who was struck by the vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Corey Roy, of 115 Fort Hill Ave., did not require medical attention, according to Lowell Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|Highlands Guy
|18,190
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC