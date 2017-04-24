Pharmacy technician accused of identity fraud
A Massachusetts man has been charged with 20 felony counts of identity fraud after authorities say he stole credit card information while working at a New Hampshire pharmacy. Police say 22-year-old Bounghange Tang of Lowell, Massachusetts, was a pharmacy technician at a CVS in Nashua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,191
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Mon
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC