Old church has a purpose -- to displa...

Old church has a purpose -- to display Town Meeting warrants

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Every time a Town Meeting rolls around, someone treks out to the Harbor Church and posts the warrant at least seven days in advance. The building is awesome and eerie as only an aging clapboard church can be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) 12 hr Movies are not re... 33
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 20 hr Highlands Guy 18,167
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Sun Darrell Dammen 55
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Apr 1 Justagirl 5
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 28 Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC