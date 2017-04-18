New owner, fresh vision at former Lowell museum
A struggling monument to Lowell's industrial past is making way for a commercial and residential complex described as a "city within a city" by its new owner. After years of financial difficulty, the American Textile History Museum on Dutton Street closed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Bob KA-58
|18,189
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC