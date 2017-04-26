New allegations surface about fired Lawrence Catholic high school administrator
A Lawrence Catholic school administrator was recently fired after a former student claimed he drugged and raped him in 2006 in Lowell, a school official said Wednesday night. The 2008 graduate of Central Catholic High School came forward with the allegation against Andrew Nikonchuk last week, according to Christopher F. Sullivan, the school president.
