Narcan debate: Should hospitals hold those who have OD'd?

Several days before William Tighe allegedly dragged a woman out of her car at a Tewksbury gas station, stole the vehicle, and set off a regionwide manhunt, the 32-year-old had a very different interaction with police: They revived him with Narcan. The Tewksbury man had overdosed on opioids at a home in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, The Sun has learned, and the Narcan almost certainly saved his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.