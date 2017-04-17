Narcan debate: Should hospitals hold those who have OD'd?
Several days before William Tighe allegedly dragged a woman out of her car at a Tewksbury gas station, stole the vehicle, and set off a regionwide manhunt, the 32-year-old had a very different interaction with police: They revived him with Narcan. The Tewksbury man had overdosed on opioids at a home in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, The Sun has learned, and the Narcan almost certainly saved his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Apr 14
|Bob KA-58
|18,183
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC