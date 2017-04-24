N.H. man pleads guilty in Lowell slaying case
A 38-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges connected to the slaying of a 44-year-old Lowell man. Donte Okowuga, of Merrimack, N.H., pleaded guilty on Tuesday to armed home invasion, manslaughter and armed assault with intent to rob in connection with the 2013 death of Cristiano Diaz-Arias.
