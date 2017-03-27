Middlesex Community College opens Asian American Center in Lowell

MCC President James Mabry cut the ribbon to open the center, along with special guests state Sen. Eileen Donoghue; state Rep. Rady Mom; Bopha Malone, vice president, regional business adviser for Enterprise Bank and a member of the MCC board of trustees; Virak Uy, director of MCC's Asian American Student Advancement Program; and other members of the MCC community. MCC's Asian American Connections Center was made possible by a recent five-year, $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.