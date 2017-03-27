Middlesex Community College opens Asi...

Middlesex Community College opens Asian American Center in Lowell

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

MCC President James Mabry cut the ribbon to open the center, along with special guests state Sen. Eileen Donoghue; state Rep. Rady Mom; Bopha Malone, vice president, regional business adviser for Enterprise Bank and a member of the MCC board of trustees; Virak Uy, director of MCC's Asian American Student Advancement Program; and other members of the MCC community. MCC's Asian American Connections Center was made possible by a recent five-year, $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 2 hr Highlands Guy 18,165
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) 11 hr Darrell Dammen 55
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Sat Justagirl 5
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 28 Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,104 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC