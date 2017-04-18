MCC's Diagnostic Sonography, Radiologic programs are hailed
Middlesex Community College's Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Radiologic Technology degree programs have been recognized for excellence by the Community for Accredited Online Schools in its 2016-17 national rankings. "These top national rankings underscore of the quality of the faculty, curriculum and hands-on instruction in MCC's Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Radiologic Technology degree programs," said Katherine Gehly, Dean of Nursing & Allied Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
