Man's hand severed in Lowell fight

15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Police officers arriving at a reported stabbing on Market Street in Lowell late Wednesday night arrived to discover that a man's hand was cut off during a fight in a public housing project. Police said the victim was in stable condition after being taken to a city hospital, and that the injury, though severe, did not appear to be life-threatening.

