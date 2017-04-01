Manhunt on for Tewksbury carjacking s...

Manhunt on for Tewksbury carjacking suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A manhunt was on Saturday night for a carjacking suspect after he stole a vehicle from an unsuspecting woman while she was pumping gas at a Circle K station in Tewksbury, according to police. The stolen vehicle, a red Mazda with New Jersey license plates, was located in Lowell late Saturday night, Tewksbury Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) 2 hr Darrell Dammen 55
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Sat Justagirl 5
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Fri Bob Freeland 18,164
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 28 Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,997,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC