Manhunt on for Tewksbury carjacking suspect
A manhunt was on Saturday night for a carjacking suspect after he stole a vehicle from an unsuspecting woman while she was pumping gas at a Circle K station in Tewksbury, according to police. The stolen vehicle, a red Mazda with New Jersey license plates, was located in Lowell late Saturday night, Tewksbury Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Justagirl
|5
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC