Man shot, woman beaten in Lowell 'drug transaction' gone bad
A man was shot and a woman beaten on a street in Lowell early this morning during what police described was a prearranged "drug transaction" gone bad. The 27-year-old gunshot victim and the woman, 30, were both taken to Lowell General Hospital following the 4:30 a.m. incident on Read Street.
Read more at Boston Herald.
