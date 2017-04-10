Man accused in Lowell machete attack ...

Man accused in Lowell machete attack held without bail

1 hr ago

A Lowell man accused of severing the hand of another man with a machete was found dangerous in Lowell District Court and held without bail Tuesday. Domingo Ayala, 54, is charged with mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm and assault to maim.

