Lowell woman facing Nashua forgery charges

A 29-year-old Lowell woman is facing charges she cashed a pair of forged checks worth a total of $7,800 at banks in Nashua, according to Nashua police. Zuleyka Torres, 29, of 6 W. Burnside Ave., Lowell, was arrested Wednesday about 10:30 a.m., on a warrant charging her with forgery, a Class B felony, according to police.

