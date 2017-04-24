Lowell teens pull suicidal man off Me...

Lowell teens pull suicidal man off Merrimack bridge railing

A pair of Lowell teens were credited by police with helping prevent a suicidal man from jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge on Monday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., on two separate occasions, Justin Petterson and Jesse Carrier, both 16, pulled the unidentified man poised to jump into the Merrimack River, back over the bridge's railing.

