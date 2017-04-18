Lowell set to celebrate Khmer New Year

Lowell set to celebrate Khmer New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

Though Khmer New Year is typically celebrated April 13-15, after the harvest season has ended and the people are able to enjoy the fruits of their labor, Element Care will celebrate today at the Element Care PACE Center, 166 Central St., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Lowell Community Health Center is co-sponsoring the event, and LCHC CEO Susan West Levine and Element Care CEO Bob Wakefield will kick off the celebration. Traditional Khmer dances will be performed by students at the Lowell Community Charter Public School, who will also play traditional Khmer music while dressed in colorful Khmer outfits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 12 hr Bob KA-58 18,187
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 3 Movies are not re... 33
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC