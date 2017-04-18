Lowell set to celebrate Khmer New Year
Though Khmer New Year is typically celebrated April 13-15, after the harvest season has ended and the people are able to enjoy the fruits of their labor, Element Care will celebrate today at the Element Care PACE Center, 166 Central St., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Lowell Community Health Center is co-sponsoring the event, and LCHC CEO Susan West Levine and Element Care CEO Bob Wakefield will kick off the celebration. Traditional Khmer dances will be performed by students at the Lowell Community Charter Public School, who will also play traditional Khmer music while dressed in colorful Khmer outfits.
