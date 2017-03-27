Lowell schools hold preschool sign-ups

Lowell schools hold preschool sign-ups

Lowell Public Schools have announced that if you have a child who is a resident of Lowell and will be 4 by Sept. 1st , your child is eligible to start preschool in September.

