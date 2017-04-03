Lowell providers say reforms will help MassHealth patients, control costs
The city's health-care providers are preparing to embark on a "once in a lifetime" experiment to transform the way they care for MassHealth recipients. Back in November, the federal government approved Massachusetts' plan to reform its Medicaid program -- administered by MassHealth -- by creating accountable care organizations, or ACOs, which are risk-sharing partnerships between doctors, hospitals and insurers.
