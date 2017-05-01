Lowell police seek work van in business break-in
Lowell police are looking for three males who allegedly stole multiple items from Cason's Equipment on Sunday night, according to police-radio broadcasts. The owner of Cason's was out of town when the incident occurred, but contacted his neighbor after an alarm went off at the store, according to broadcasts.
