Lowell police seek work van in busine...

Lowell police seek work van in business break-in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lowell Sun

Lowell police are looking for three males who allegedly stole multiple items from Cason's Equipment on Sunday night, according to police-radio broadcasts. The owner of Cason's was out of town when the incident occurred, but contacted his neighbor after an alarm went off at the store, according to broadcasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 10 min Sla 18,203
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC