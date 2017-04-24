Lowell police probe Centralville shoo...

Lowell police probe Centralville shooting

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Home

Police say a man was shot and a woman suffered head injuries from a beating when a fight broke out as they arrived on Read Street to meet a drug dealer early Wednesday morning. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Tue Highlands Guy 18,190
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Mon blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC