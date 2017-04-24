Lowell police probe Centralville shooting

A man was shot and a woman was assaulted in an incident at Third and Read streets in Lowell's Centralville neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police. Lowell police said on their official Twitter account that a man and a woman, whose ages and identities were not released, both suffered non life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, which occurred about 4:30 a.m. Police taped off the parking lot of the nearby 7-Eleven at West Sixth and Bridge streets shortly after the incident, but it was not immediately clear why.

