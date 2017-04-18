Lowell man held for evaluation in assault at Great Brook in Carlisle

A 36-year-old Lowell man accused of assaulting and accosting a woman who was jogging in Great Brook State Park last week is being held without bail pending a competency evaluation after his arraignment in Concord District Court. William Baafi was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault, accosting and annoying a person of the opposite sex, and breaking and entering a vehicle in the night, according to Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

