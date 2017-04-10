Lowell man charged with firing gunshots into the air

Two Lowell police officers working a construction detail on Lawrence Street ran toward the sound of gunfire Tuesday afternoon when several shots were fired into the air just as parents were waiting for their children to be dropped off at a nearby bus stop. Their quick action, along with information provided by witnesses, helped police quickly arrest a 47-year-old man who is now being held on charges he fired the shots in broad daylight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.