Lowell man charged in Carlisle jogger assault
Police have arrested a Lowell man for allegedly assaulting a woman in Great Brook State Park on April 12, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's office. Prosecutors said William Baafi, 36, stood behind a woman's car to block her from leaving the park then approached the car window and attempted to break into it, while yelling at the woman.
