Lowell Council won't put new high school decision before voters

14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

There will not be a binding ballot referendum on whether the city should build a new high school, currently slated to be the most expensive in state history. City Councilor Rodney Elliott proposed the referendum to his colleagues Tuesday night, but the motion failed 8-1, with Elliott the only yes vote.

