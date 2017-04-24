Lowell City Council backs move by Lowell House

The City Council gave its wholehearted support Tuesday night to the Lowell House's revised plan for its facility on Merrimack Street. The nonprofit addiction-treatment program has proposed moving its clinical and day programs to a Lowell Community Health Center building on Jackson Street and selling its property at 555 Merrimack St. to the Coalition for a Better Acre, which will construct 23 sober-living apartments there above ground-floor commercial space.

