Long RMV lines getting you down? Join AAA
Members of AAA in Lowell can now skip long lines at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and head instead to the company's branch on Pawtucket Boulevard for license and registration transactions. The RMV began partnering with AAA in 2009 and the rollout at the Lowell office makes it the 22nd branch in the state to offer registry services.
