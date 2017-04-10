Local educators named to state advisory council

Matthew Beyranevand, K-12 math and science coordinator for Chelmsford Public Schools, and Jennifer Roecklin-Canfield, professor and department chair of chemistry and physics at Simmons College, are among 29 people who will serve on the council, which aims to expand access to quality science, technology, engineering and math education for students across the state. "STEM industries continue to grow rapidly across the commonwealth and help strengthen our nation-leading innovation economy," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

