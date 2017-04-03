Legislature must ensure Lottery grows...

Legislature must ensure Lottery grows its business

Read more: Lowell Sun

As the special commission charged by the Legislature with weighing the possibility of legalizing and regulating fantasy sports, eSports and non-Lottery online gaming goes about its business, it may be wise for those on Beacon Hill to spend some time rereading Aesop's Fables. That's because, although this commission's final decision has no bearing on the state Lottery's bid to offer online products, legislative approval of the former and not the latter would be the Statehouse equivalent of killing the goose that laid the golden eggs.

