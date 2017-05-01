LC in DC: Trip was 'amazing'

Lowell Catholic eighth-graders in front of the White House are, front row, from left, Lena Lam , Kiely Hills , Breanna Newell , Katherine McMahon , Antonia Mukiibi , Rowan Ruggiero , Aidan Hanna , Caitlin Tully , Thayna Decamargo , Devon Brooks , Leah Durkin , Skyla Dimambro and Shae Downing ; and back row, Elizabeth Momplaisir , Alexandra Guignard , Lucas Mcfayden , Robert Cielakie , Tatum Curran , John-Julius Muriuki , Nicholas Tedesco , staff members Jessica Ruggiero, Daniel Price, Sam Zatkowski and Alicia Winske, Nikolas Smith , Cameron Offer and Tatum Curran . COURTESY PHOTO Sun staff photos can be ordered by visiting our SmugMug site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.