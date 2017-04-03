Lawsuits over police use of informants move forward
Three federal lawsuits filed by men who claim the city and a former vice detective failed to ensure that an informant wasn't planting drug evidence will proceed toward trial after a judge denied motions seeking to throw the cases out. Jonathan Santiago, Nel Sothy, and Mihran Mosko are suing both the City of Lowell and Officer Thomas Lafferty, a former Vice detective, for allegedly violating their constitutional rights by failing to adequately vet informants.
