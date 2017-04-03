Kiwanis honors Grover with Kelakos Community Spirit Award
It was that special time of year again - spring! When you leave your miserable winter doldrums behind and start becoming more like your happy self. You wake up with the sound of birds singing, butterflies are flying, flowers are blooming, and the smell of lilac is in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|mystory
|114
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Highlands Guy
|18,167
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC