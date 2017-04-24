Khelfaoui: Bitter site debate may hurt Lowell High's future

Superintendent of Schools Salah Khelfaoui said he is concerned by the level of political conflict over the location of the new high school, especially given the district's imminent need for a state of the art building and more space. The superintendent and his administration have not weighed in on the downtown versus Cawley Stadium debate, and Khelfaoui intends to keep it that way unless enough information comes forward to convince him that one option will not meet students' educational needs, he told The Sun's editorial board.

