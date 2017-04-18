Innovation Academy art show till May 1
Students at Innovation Academy Charter School will participate in the third annual IACS Student Art Exhibition, run by the school's Art Club and featuring student work in local gallery spaces. This year's show, which opens Tuesday, April 25, takes place at High Five Arts, a new pop-up exhibition space in Lowell.
