Helping Hands

The third annual Susan Bradley Memorial Walk-A-Thon will be held Sunday, April 30, at the Academy of Notre Dame. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The walk, which will take place on the Academy of Notre Dame's track, begins at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to the Susan Bradley Memorial Scholarship Fund at NDA, and the event is also being held to promote brain-cancer awareness.

