Health professionals working toward 'accountable care'

The future of health care in Massachusetts will be defined by carrots, not sticks, according to a panel of local experts. Whether the goal is providing comprehensive, cheaper care in Lowell or convincing employers to offer commercial insurance rather than handing their workers off to budget-busting Medicaid programs, bringing about positive change to an industry that encompasses more than one-tenth of the state's economy will require policies that align profit and progress.

